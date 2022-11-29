NHA Board Refers Rs. 20 Billion Motorway Police Case for Audit

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board referred the case of outstanding amount towards National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) to the tune of more than Rs. 20.4 billion to NHA Executive Board Audit Committee to examine and suggest the way forward.

Sources told ProPakistani that the meeting of the National Highway Authority Executive Board was held with Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman, NHA in the chair which took the agenda “Allocation of NHA Land to NHMP on Rent for Establishment of Drivers Training School for NHMP Employees North Region Along Motorway (M-2) at Chakri Camp”.

The NHA Executive Board recommended, in principle, the provision of 43 Kanal land to NHMP for the purpose of construction of a building for the establishment of a Drivers Training School for NHMP employees North Region along Motorway (M-2) at Chakri Camp on a rental basis on following similar terms and conditions already approved by the Board in its 352nd meeting, for approval by the National Highway Council.

Terms & Conditions

The land is provided by NHA to NHMP for the establishment of a Drivers Training School for NHMP employees North Region along the motorway (M-2) at Chakri camp on rent for a period of 20 years: The rent amount for such land shall be equal to the cost incurred on the acquisition of that land by NHA and the same shall be paid to NHA by NHMP in 20 equal annual installments. The land shall only be used for the purpose of construction of the building for the establishment of Drivers Training School NHMP. In case of any change of use other than the construction of Office buildings, the land shall stand automatically reverted to NHA. The Highway Safety, including the construction of acceleration/deceleration lanes and the provision of mechanisms to prevent road hazards, shall be the sole responsibility of NHMP. The design of the facility shall be submitted to NHA and shall be vetted by the concerned section of NHA. NHMP shall ensure clearance of all financial liabilities like utility charges or any other cost incurred during the establishment and functioning of office buildings.

The Board also referred the case to NHA Executive Board Audit Committee to examine and suggest a way forward regarding the outstanding amount towards NHMP to the tune of more than Rs. 20.4 Billion.