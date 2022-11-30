Karachi Board Shares Good News for Students Regarding Document Verification

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has allowed students to obtain their academic documents and apply for their verification through courier services. The decision has been taken to protect students against the rising number of street crimes around the BIEK office.

As a result, students no longer need to go to the BIEK office to obtain their educational documents and certificates and apply for their verification. Instead, they can visit any nearby courier outlet and obtain and apply for verification of documents including mark sheets, and certificates.

Besides, the BIEK office was also ruled by the agent mafia that harassed students who visited to obtain their academic documents and apply for their verification. Some students had to travel more than 2 hours only to be looted by the agent mafia.

While appreciating the decision, female students said that they feared visiting the BIEK office due to the recent increase in street crimes. They have claimed that the move will not only ensure their safety but will also save their precious time.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman BIEK, Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin, said that students do not need to visit the BIEK office as they can now get documents and apply for different services by visiting their nearest courier outlet.