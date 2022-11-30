Lahore is Getting More Electric Buses for Public Transport

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, has given principle approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more buses for a separate feeder route project.

During the meeting with Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA), CM Elahi ordered the restoration and activation of the Punjab Transport Company.

CM announced that 8 stations of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) will be commercialized. He also approved the repairs of existing buses and the procurement of new buses for the metro bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In the meeting, PMTA also decided in principle to continue the Bahawalpur to Lodhran bus service. CM also approved the speedo bus route from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Muridke.

Electric Buses in Karachi

Karachi transportation department launched the test drives of its all-new battery-powered passenger buses earlier this month.

The department conducted trial runs between the Sindh Archives Complex and Sea View. Transport Minister, Sharjeel Memon, and other relevant officials took part in the test runs and inspected the newly-imported electric buses.

