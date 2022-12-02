PCB Provides Crucial Update on Haris Rauf’s Injury in 1st Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on the injury sustained by the right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, during the opening day of the first Test match against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The team management stated in a statement that the star pacer is experiencing discomfort in his right quad but there are no signs of serious injury and that the cricket board medical board is monitoring him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rawalpindi-born pacer, who made his red-ball debut in the ongoing match, had to leave the field after rolling over the ball while fielding on the first day of the match.

Haris Rauf conceded 78 runs in 13 overs and dismissed opening batter, Zak Crawley, who laid the groundwork for a high-scoring innings by scoring 122 runs off 111 balls, including 22 boundaries.

On a record-breaking opening day, England’s batting unit frustrated the home side’s bowling attack by keeping them on the back foot. The visitors scored 506 runs in a single day, thanks to four individual centuries.

The fast bowling unit, however, bounced back on the second day, as Naseem Shah struck in the very first over and took the wicket of skipper, Ben Stokes, before sending Harry Brook to the pavilion later in his spell.

The visitors ended their innings all out on 657.