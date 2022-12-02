Relatives Share Mother’s Nude Videos on Social Media for Son’s Alleged Love Affair

Five suspects stripped an elderly woman naked and recorded her videos that were then uploaded to social media. They did this because they suspected that the victim’s son had been in a relationship with the girl from the attackers’ family.

After receiving the report of the incident, CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani formed a special team under the lead of SSP Operations to arrest the culprits who had victimized the lady in question and spread objectionable videos of her.

According to details, Muhammad Taj submitted a complaint to the Khurrianwala Police, stating that five people, including Maqsood, his brother Sajid, Kashmeeran Bibi (Maqsood’s wife), Fahad (Maqsood’s son), and Usman entered his home and began to beat him and his wife.

He claimed that the accused Maqsood and Kashmeeran Bibi forcefully removed the clothes of his wife, Nasreen Bibi, while one of the attackers kept filming her objectionable videos.

He claimed that the attackers had posted the footage to social media, bringing disrepute to his family. The attackers, who are relatives of the victims, suspected Taj and Nasreen’s son had illicit relationships with Maqsood’s daughter.

The attackers were charged under Sections 354-A, 452, and 452 of PPC. A spokesperson for the police stated that the CPO had formed a team to arrest the suspects. SSP operations would be leading the team. According to the spokesperson, five attackers were booked and raids have been conducted to arrest them.