Zahid Mahmood Sets Unwanted Bowling Record on Test Debut

The first innings of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England came to an end after the visiting side was bowled out for 657 runs in 101 overs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On the second day, right-arm pacer, Naseem Shah, bowled decently, dismissing Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone while conceding 140 runs in 24 overs.

Debutant leg-spinner, Zahid Mahmood, took four wickets, conceding a record-breaking 235 runs in 33 overs at an economy rate of 7.12.

Meanwhile, Zahid Mahmood has become the only bowler to concede more runs in a single innings of a debut Test match and also became the only bowler to do so at a worse economy rate.

Harry Brook scored 27 runs off Zahid Mahmood’s over with the help of three boundaries and two maximums, setting England’s record for most runs in an over in red-ball cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s innings is currently underway, with the team scoring 17 runs for the loss of no wickets in six overs at lunch break.