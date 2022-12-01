AIOU Announces Good News For Associate Degree and BA/BSc Students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to introduce a Bridging Semester for students of Associate Degree (AD) and BA/BSc programs. The decision was taken at a recent online meeting of AIOU’s regional directors.

According to the details, the special semester will enable students of the mentioned programs to enroll in the 5th semester of any degree at AIOU. The program will take effect from Spring Semester 2023.

The online meeting was held with Vice-Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, in the chair. The meeting was attended by all 54 regional directors of AIOU.

During the meeting, the VC asked regional directors to focus on the main goal which is to increase the literacy rate. He added that AIOU has increased the number of regional offices for this purpose in recent years.

The VC also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, former VC AIOU, and said that he played an important role in expanding the regional campuses.

He instructed all regional heads to give special attention to the quality of education and stated that students should have all the facilities they need to excel in educational activities.

He praised the regional directors for their efforts to ensure that regional campuses received a high number of admissions.

During the meeting, the Director General (DG) of Regional Services AIOU, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan, stated that the directorate monitors the performance and receives weekly reports from all regional directors.