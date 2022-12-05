Ex-Captain Claims England Gave Pakistan a Taste of Their Own Medicine

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has praised Ben Stokes’ strategy of short-pitch deliveries on the flat surface on the final day of the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On day four of the match, Ben Stokes declared the innings on 264 runs with three wickets in hand, giving his bowling unit enough time to win the Test.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and said that England has applied a similar strategy of the short ball which Pakistan used to do against other cricketing nations in home conditions.

“England doing to Pakistan what Pakistan used to do to many teams on flat wickets .. No swing , No seam , No pace in the deck .. so bowl short .. Exactly what’s Batters dislike on these pitches .. Great tactics,” he wrote.

England doing to Pakistan what Pakistan used to do to many teams on flat wickets .. No swing , No seam , No pace in the deck .. so bowl short .. Exactly what’s Batters dislike on these pitches .. Great tactics .. #PAKvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2022

Talking about the game, England played outstanding cricket throughout the five-day match to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating the home team by 74 runs.

At one point, Pakistan appeared to be on track to chase the target after Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an 87 runs partnership, but Ollie Robinson and James Anderson roared back with important wickets at regular intervals.

Ollie Robinson took four wickets and conceded only 50 runs, while James Anderson took four wickets and conceded 36 runs. Ben Stokes and Will Jacks each took one wicket to help visitors go 1-0 up in the all-important series.