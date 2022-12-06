Centaurus Mall to Reopen After Brief Closure

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to unseal Centaurus Mall after its Building Control Wing (BCW) briefly closed the shopping center due to nonconformity use.

According to reports, only a portion of the Centaurus Mall will remain closed because it breaches CDA regulations, while the rest of the shopping mall will reopen.

The decision to de-seal the Centaurus Mall came after traders staged a protest in front of the shopping center, demanding that it be reopened.

As per the CDA, it closed the Centaurus Mall after six warnings were issued to its management. It argued that the illegal constructions were not removed despite repeated notices.

Interestingly, the CDA served the first notice on 7 March 2014, which is around eight years ago. The second was issued on 25 October 2019, the third on 29 December 2020, the fourth on 31 March 2021, and the fifth and sixth notices on 11 October 2021 and 23 November 2022, respectively.

Earlier, CDA’s BCW sealed the federal capital’s famous shopping center after a raid last night. The raid was conducted after the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, interrupted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address during his visit to Mangla.