Wasim Aram Exposes Teammate Who Started Fixing Rumors About Him for Publicity

Wasim Akram’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, has yet to be officially released in Pakistan but it has already created a buzz in the media as he has detailed controversial events that occurred in the 90s when Pakistan cricket was at its peak.

Wasim Akram, in his book, has denied the allegations of spot-fixing leveled against him by former captain, Rashid Latif, in his playing days, saying it was all for publicity.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Makes a Bold Claim Ahead of 2nd England Test

The King of Swing has mentioned that the former wicket-keeper batter was an expert in lobbying and that if his allegations were true, he would have immediately reported them to the team management.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in 2000, Latif had leveled allegations in an interview with a British news outlet that the Pakistan team was offered $15,000 to score less than 300 runs in the Lord’s Test in 1996.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Slams Big-Name Teammates in Explosive Autobiography

Wasim has denied the allegation, claiming that Rashid Latif could have informed him or the team’s management, but instead he told Justice Qayyum about the incident.

Some of the book’s content was leaked last month, as it was already released in Australia, in which Akram criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, former captain, Saleem Malik, and a number of former teammates.