Hasnain Denied NOC for Lanka Premier League to Play Domestic Cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, will not play in the third edition of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue him a NOC.

Hasnain was set to play for Galle Gladiators in the league, but he has been replaced by another Pakistan pacer, Wahab Riaz. Galle Gladiators is a team owned by the owners of the PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators.

It was reported that the cricket board wants the 22-year-old pacer to play in the upcoming domestic tournament, Pakistan Cup, which is set to take place from December 10 to January 3 in Karachi.

Following the injuries of two-star pacers, Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf, the management wants Hasnain to join Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah in the bowling unit for the upcoming ODI season.

Despite not playing a single match, the Quetta Gladiators pacer was part of the national squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia where Pakistan reached the final.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket board had earlier refused to issue NOCs to Mohammad Amir and Azam Khan for T10 League but got the approval later on. Hasnain’s case, however, is different.

Lanka Premier League kicked off yesterday with Jaffna Kings winning the opening match of the edition by 24 runs against Galle Gladiators while Kandy Falcons defeated Colombo Stars by 109 runs in the second game.