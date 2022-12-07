Shaheen Afridi Drops Further on Best Bowlers’ List

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has dropped from third to fifth place in the ICC Test bowling rankings after England’s experienced fast bowler, James Anderson, took the third spot.

According to the latest rankings, Australia’s red-ball captain, Pat Cummins, who has been impressive this year, has retained the top spot, while Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is second on the list.

James Anderson, who took five wickets in the first Test against Pakistan in Pindi, moved up to the third place from fifth, while Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, held onto the fourth place in the Test bowling ranking.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi sustained an injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, forcing him to miss an important T20I season.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Grills Ramiz Raja for His Pitch Remarks

Shaheen suffered the same injury in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which later forced him to miss the three-match Test series against England and the series against New Zealand at home.