Study Shows Alarming Number of Harassment Cases at Workplace

According to a recent survey, one in every five workers (around 23%) has experienced workplace violence and harassment, whether physical, verbal, or sexual.

The International Labor Organization (ILO), Gallup, and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation (LRF) worked together complete this ground-breaking report.

ILO assistant director-general for governance, rights, and dialogue, Manuela Tomei, expressed, at a news briefing, that it is upsetting to discover that workers suffer harassment and violence not just once, but several times during their working life, with psychological violence and harassment being the most common across nations, and women, particularly migrant women, being especially vulnerable.

She explained that the report provides a regional analysis instead of a national one, so as not to divide countries but provide insight into the magnitude of the effort necessary to stop workplace harassment and violence.

The report proposes the collection of thorough statistics on workplace harassment and violence on a regular basis at national, regional, and global scales.

It also considers factors such as shame, remorse, a lack of trust in authority, or the belief that such unethical behaviors are “normal,” all of which may prevent people from disclosing their experiences.

According to the poll, barely half of the victims globally revealed their encounters to anyone else, and often only after having been exposed to several acts of abuse and harassment.

The most often reported reasons for not revealing were that they were worried bout their reputation or they considered the process of reporting pointless.

The ILO-LRF-Gallup analysis was based on conversations with approximately 75,000 employees aged 15 and up in 121 countries and territories in 2021 as a component of the Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll.

The complete report is accessible online.