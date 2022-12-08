Pakistan’s Bowling Spearhead to Miss 2nd Test Against England in Multan

Pacer Naseem Shah is likely to miss the second Test against England due to shoulder injury. The second match begins tomorrow at Multan Cricket Stadium.

As Pakistan gear up to make a comeback in Multan Test after disappointment in Rawalpindi, they have lost another pacer to deteriorated fitness. Young Naseem Shah is expected to be ruled out of the second Test match against England due to a strain in his shoulder.

The pacer first felt uneasiness while bowling long spells in the first Test on the flat track of Rawalpindi. Reportedly, the fast bowler has not sustained any major injury but he was told to stay off the nets in the practice session as a precautionary measure to avoid the aggravation of his shoulder strain.

It is expected that the young pacer will be rested during the second Test match as the track of Multan is likely to favor spin bowling and the skipper Babar Azam has decided to rotate the pacers to keep the workload in check.

Besides Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf had also suffered an injury in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The debutant has been ruled out of the series after he was diagnosed with a grade-II thigh strain. Both, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, are currently undergoing rehabilitation in the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), Lahore.