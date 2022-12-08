South Punjab Schools Department Declares Educational Emergency

Due to the abysmal results of thousands of pupils in board examinations, the South Punjab Schools Department has announced an education emergency.

The emergency would be enforced in South Punjab in order to prepare students for the matric and intermediate annual exams.

The department has written a letter to all CEOs, declaring an emergency at government schools to administer the December test according to the board’s procedures.

This is a commendable move from the govt, as it is commonly assumed that only private schools make efforts to ensure that pupils are adequately prepared to take board examinations.

A state of urgency has been declared for the preparation of students taking board examinations in 2023, which will last until April.

In prior board exams, a high percentage of students failed, and many achieved below-average marks in key areas. At the district level, a team of assessment specialists will be assembled to produce item banks for all topics that will be tested in the board format in a month.

In related news earlier this week, the Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman, inaugurated a one-of-a-kind competitive examination center at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).