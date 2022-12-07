Lahore’s First Transgender Govt School is Ready For Inauguration

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 7, 2022 | 12:25 pm

The Punjab School Education Department (SED) is finally ready to inaugurate Lahore’s first government school for transgender students.

The plan for the school was originally formulated in March of this year. The Government Girls High School in Barkat Market was supposed to be converted to a transgender-exclusive school.

ALSO READ

It was originally supposed to open by the start of October and enroll 210 transgender students. It was also announced that the school will be multi-class.

The preparations to convert the public school could not be completed due to the lack of funding besides the alleged incompetence of the Dis­trict Education Authority, and the project was thus delayed.

Three transgender schools are already in operation in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, where students are educated from 2 to 5 p.m. in existing school buildings. However, establishing a transgender-exclusive school in the provincial capital was a one-of-a-kind project.

ALSO READ

Finally, the SED has said that it will inaugurate the school on Wednesday (today), at Government Girls High School, Barkat Market, Garden Town.

lens

Sex Offenders Granted Bail After Forcefully Kissing Korean YouTuber in India
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sindh Govt to Restore Jam Sadiq Flyover
Read more in proproperty
close
>