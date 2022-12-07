Lahore’s First Transgender Govt School is Ready For Inauguration

The Punjab School Education Department (SED) is finally ready to inaugurate Lahore’s first government school for transgender students.

The plan for the school was originally formulated in March of this year. The Government Girls High School in Barkat Market was supposed to be converted to a transgender-exclusive school.

ALSO READ Govt Cuts Overseas MS/Ph.D. Scholarships By 57.3%

It was originally supposed to open by the start of October and enroll 210 transgender students. It was also announced that the school will be multi-class.

The preparations to convert the public school could not be completed due to the lack of funding besides the alleged incompetence of the Dis­trict Education Authority, and the project was thus delayed.

Three transgender schools are already in operation in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, where students are educated from 2 to 5 p.m. in existing school buildings. However, establishing a transgender-exclusive school in the provincial capital was a one-of-a-kind project.

ALSO READ Transgenders are Now Eligible for Cash Assistance Under Benazir Kafalat Program

Finally, the SED has said that it will inaugurate the school on Wednesday (today), at Government Girls High School, Barkat Market, Garden Town.