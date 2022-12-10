Pakistani Bodybuilder Clinches Bronze in World Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilder and Asian Champion, Shahzad Qureshi, bagged the first medal of the 13th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress, winning a bronze.

The 13th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Congress is being held in Phuket, Thailand, where Shahzad Qureshi competed in the men’s Master Bodybuilding category in which 20 bodybuilders participated.

Shahzad Qureshi was also followed by his compatriot Ejaz Ahmed who finished in the top five bodybuilders of the event.

After winning the first medal for Pakistan in the event, Shahzad congratulated Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) President, Kunwar Moiz, and Secretary Sohail Anwar, thanking them for their support and encouragement.

It is anticipated that Shahzad’s medal will be followed by more as many Pakistani bodybuilders are still to participate in various categories in the tournament, which will continue till December 12.