Samsung Galaxy A54 Could Launch Soon With Powerful Hardware

Today, two of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones were spotted in Geekbench’s online database, hinting that an official announcement is not far. These handsets are the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy F04s.

The first will be Samsung’s newest member in its most popular range, the A5x. The second will likely remain a Flipkart-exclusive device in India. It is improbable that the F series phone will arrive in Pakistan.

Geekbench gave the Galaxy A54 5G a 776 single-core score and a 2,599 multiple-core score. It was tested with Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5 on top. The most affordable version will have 6GB RAM, but it is highly likely that an 8GB variant will also be available.

According to previous rumors, the Exynos 1280 will be replaced by the Exynos 1380 at its helm and its model number is S5E8835. It comes with four cores of 2.4GHz speed and four efficiency cores of 2.0GHz. This will be paired with the Mali G68 GPU.

Past rumors and leaks have indicated that the Galaxy A54 5G will feature a 5,100mAh battery with 25W charging support and a 50MP main camera. It will also have a 6.4-inch 120 Hz screen. Here is a leaked render shared by the reliable OnLeaks.

The Galaxy F04s will be the entry-level model since that is what the F series is all about. The lineup has only been rebranding phones from other series so far and it remains to be seen what model it will copy next.

The prototype which ran Geekbench managed a measly 163 single-core score and a 944 multi-core score. It’s powered by the old MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with a PowerVR Rogue GE8320 GPU. It has 3GB of RAM and runs the dated Android 12.

As always, it is worth mentioning that this information is entirely based on leaks and some specifications may be a bit different in the final models.