tabiyat.pk Makes It Big Once Again – And Netizens Are Loving It

tabiyat.pk, known for its creative collaborations and initiatives, often appears in the news for bringing quality healthcare to a wider audience.

This time, they approached their marketing in an interesting manner to pique people’s curiosity.

Recently, MEDZnMORE’s B2C vertical, tabiyat.pk, took over OOH and social media platforms to promote the opening of their healthcare hubs in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore with one-liner puns, political references, and humorous content in Urdu and Punjabi.

The one-liners and puns poked fun at political analogies, everyday problems, famous references, and much more using colloquial language that was relatable to the audience, with a call to action to visit their newly launched healthcare hubs.

The message quickly went viral after sparking curiosity since internet users quickly recognized the puns and greatly appreciated the campaign. People, as well as netizens, noticed the blue boards and prints taking all over the cities, and turned them into memes.

The campaign had a great response overall which resulted in trending on Twitter, making it the top trend of the day on Friday.

It is not the first time that tabiyat.pk has taken this unique dig. Previously, their billboards around the city generated a lot of buzz, making it a successful marketing campaign.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.