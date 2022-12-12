3rd Umpire Gets Flak for Controversial Saud Shakeel Decision

Yet another controversy emerged when the middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel, was given out on a crucial stage of the second Test match against England.

The left-hander, who was only six runs short of a marvelous century, snicked Mark Wood’s delivery on the leg-side, which was caught by wicket-keeper, Ollie Pope, with a full stretched dive.

It was clear in the action replay that the ball touched the ground, and the field umpires also gave Saud Shakeel the benefit of the doubt. However, the matter was referred to the TV Umpire.

Fans and the Pakistan team were left stunned when the third empire gave him out despite the review showing that the ball hit the ground first. Also, the benefit of the doubt should have been given to the batter.

Former England captain also questioned the third umpire’s decision on his Twitter account, saying “Thought I saw a little bit of the ball hitting the ground with that last dismissal. What another great Test match.”

Former fast bowler, Waqar Younis, who is also part of the commentary panel in the historic series, claimed that the third umpire should have given Saud Shakeel the benefit of the doubt.

ESPNcricinfo also questioned the decision and asked on its official Twitter account, “Was that a clean catch by Pope?”

Most of the fans believe that it was a clear not out and the issue has sparked plenty of debate on social media.