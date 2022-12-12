England’s Barmy Army Amazed by Pakistan’s Hospitality

England’s Barmy Army was impressed by the hospitality in Pakistan when they were not allowed to pay at a local food stall.

Pakistan has always been known for its hospitality and warm greetings to foreign visitors. During the recently concluded Multan Test, the members of England’s popular fan club, Barmy Army, were also seen visibly amazed by Pakistan’s hospitality. When an English fan named Charles visited a local food stall to try Pakistani street food, he was not allowed to pay for the food. The owner of the food stall told him that he was not supposed to pay because he was a guest in Pakistan.

Charles then also shared a friendly exchange with the locals at the food stall as he enjoyed his spicy Pakistani cuisine in Multan Cricket Stadium.

Barmy Army has shared the video on social media handles to praise the warm reception in Pakistan.