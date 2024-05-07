Govt. to Train and Certify Teachers Digitally

The Government has launched a groundbreaking program aimed at digitally training and certifying the nation’s 1.8 million teachers, with the potential to include millions more anticipated to join the workforce in the coming years.

This initiative, led by the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) in collaboration with the LUMS School of Education, marks a significant stride forward in Pakistan’s education sector.

The primary goal of the program is to offer teachers state-of-the-art training and support, providing them with cutting-edge teaching methodologies. This endeavor seeks to not only enhance the professional stature of teachers but also to position the teaching profession as an esteemed and desirable career path for the country’s youth.

With a focus on improving the quality of teacher training, the government aims to raise the standard of education across all educational institutions, be it public or private, as well as for students engaged in remote learning.

One of the core objectives of this initiative is to enhance educational outcomes for students nationwide. By leveraging technology, the program aims to create more dynamic and interactive learning environments, fostering student engagement and ultimately improving academic achievements.

Importantly, the program is designed to be inclusive and accessible to teachers from all corners of the country, regardless of geographical location or institutional affiliation. By leveraging technology and digital platforms, the program aims to bridge the divide between urban and rural educators, ensuring that all teachers have equal access to high-quality professional development opportunities.