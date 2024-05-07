Rankings: Which Pakistan T20 World Cup Kit Was the Best?

With the T20 World Cup right around the corner, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the new “Matrix” jersey to mixed reactions. This has left many wondering which was, or still is, the best Pakistan T20 kit of all time. Here’s a look at the Shaheens’ fortunes and fashions in the shortest format’s showpiece international event.

This year’s men’s ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States will be the ninth edition of the tournament. As the kit the Babar Azam and co. will wear this year is revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to be a collar-less jersey with various dark shades of green, we take a look back at the best and worst T20 kits Pakistan has worn over the years.

2012 – MS Paint Project

The first T20 World Cup held in Asia, PCB came with a jersey that looks like it was designed by one of the board member’s nieces/nephews on Microsoft Paint. Everything about this kit seemed uninspired from the randomly placed Pakistani flag on one shoulder to the dark green jersey with even darker green stars (Yes, there were tiny star designs on the jersey).

As for the tournament itself, Pakistan did Pakistan things – Lost to India, had dramatic victories over South Africa and Australia to cheekily knock out India, and then crumbled in the semi-finals against Sri Lanka.

2016 – Minimalistic Doesn’t Have to be THIS Boring

The sixth T20 World Cup and the first hosted by India, Pakistan came up with a bland sea green kit with a hollow 3D star. Much like Pakistan’s performance during this tournament, this jersey can be summed up in one word – Forgettable.

2010 – A Cheap Copy of the 09′ Kit

This tournament, just 10 months after the previous, saw Pakistan roll out an almost identical kit. Even Umar Akmal’s neon lipstick wasn’t enough to make this kit a classic, not to mention this kit brings back the nightmares of Micheal Hussey. Saeed Ajmal still has PTSD every time he sees this jersey in his closet.

2007 – A Fever Dream

The kit from the inaugural World T20 tournament remains one of the most unique ever worn by Pakistan at a World Cup. This jersey had everything, from the vibrant green design with the dark fade to the giant crescent moon that doesn’t even fit on the shirt. For a while, it looked set to become an iconic kit for Pakistanis everywhere until that one ill-advised ramp shot by Misbah-ul-Haq.

2022 – Who Doesn’t Like a Water Melon?

Yes, it does look like a tarbooz, but who cares? This kit, worn by the Shaheens, during the T20 World Cup down under, had a nice design that featured vibrant shades of neon green on a dark canvas. Much like Pakistan’s campaign, people were sceptical at first, but have grown to appreciate it as the men in green wore this jersey in style, marching into the finals. Did they win it all? That’s not the point.

2024 – Enter the Matrix

The newly unveiled kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States is a collar-less jersey with various dark shades of green. Despite mixed reactions, the kit looks fairly decent. It is too early to call it good or bad, we’ll just have to see what memories Babar and co. make during the tournament.

2009 – Not the Classic We Wanted, But the One We Needed

Everyone likes to ramble on and on about the 1992 ODI jersey but no one ever talks about the ’09 kit, which is equally iconic. Yes, it’s somewhat of sasta Adidas design but that’s what makes it so good. The dark green with yellow and white pinstripes is a good look that PCB hasn’t been quite able to capture in a long time. Plus, the picture of Shahid Afridi doing his famous pose as Pakistan win the World Cup is what makes this kit so special.

2021 – A Near Perfect Kit

Much like Pakistan’s 2021 World Cup campaign, the kit was simple and stylish, it wasn’t trying too hard to be flashy nor was it dull. The kit has been itched in Pakistani fans’ memories largely due to that flawless win over arch-rivals India, ending the annoying “moka moka” curse.

2014 – A Very Aussie-ish Design

Before anyone shakes their fist at me, I’d like to say “Meri List, Meri Marzi!” Leaving aside Pakistan’s forgettable performance during the tournament, the 2014 kit was a surprising visual treat. The dark green, almost black, design with neon green shoulders and golden trim, was very unlike Pakistan.

Which Pakistan T20 World Cup kit was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.