Rap Rumble: WWE’s Shawn Michaels Invites Drake and Kendrick Lamar to ‘Settle The Feud’ on NXT

Seems like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is a man of culture, as the Heartbreak Kid invited rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar to settle their heated beef in the ring.

The rap world has been buzzing with the back-and-forth diss tracks from the two rappers, who have been at each other’s throats – verbally, of course.

The feud has garnered a lot of attention on social media, including grabbing the attention of Mr. WrestleMania himself, who took to Twitter to extend the invitation, offering his services as a mediator for the showdown. Michaels tweeted,

A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. Kendrick Lamar, you and Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.

The internet exploded with memes and speculation, with fans already imagining the epic showdown in the ring. Some even called for WWE legend Booker T to provide commentary for the event.

Interestingly, both Kendrick and Drake have shown nods to the wrestling world in their lyrics, with Kendrick referencing HBK’s Sweet Chin Music, in his latest hit. And Drake has been spotted sporting vintage wrestling merch, channeling his inner Bad Guy like Razor Ramon.

While hip-hop artists stepping into the wrestling ring isn’t unprecedented (just ask Bad Bunny or Snoop Dogg), this potential matchup has fans salivating at the prospect of seeing two of music’s biggest names settle their differences in the most entertaining way possible.

As of now, neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake has responded to the invitation, but fans are eagerly awaiting their decision. Will they step into the ring and make history? Only time will tell.