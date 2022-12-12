PCB Announces Multiple Jobs in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to invite applications from candidates with experience in administration and management to fill several positions.

The current recruitment drive will fill the positions of Director of Cricket, Sports Psychologist, Lead Nutritionist, Head of Events, Head of Education, Cricket Support, and Performance Data Analyst.

According to the advertisement, online applications have already begun, with the deadline set for December 23. Both, male and female candidates are eligible to apply for vacant positions.

“Candidates possessing qualification Masters/Bachelors in the relevant disciple with relevant experience holders are welcome to apply online at official job portal,” the advertisement read.

As per the details, only online applications will be entertained for the selection procedure while interested candidates may apply online. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.