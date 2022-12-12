PCB Announces Multiple Jobs in Lahore

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 12, 2022 | 5:22 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to invite applications from candidates with experience in administration and management to fill several positions.

ALSO READ

The current recruitment drive will fill the positions of Director of Cricket, Sports Psychologist, Lead Nutritionist, Head of Events, Head of Education, Cricket Support, and Performance Data Analyst.

According to the advertisement, online applications have already begun, with the deadline set for December 23.  Both, male and female candidates are eligible to apply for vacant positions.

“Candidates possessing qualification Masters/Bachelors in the relevant disciple with relevant experience holders are welcome to apply online at official job portal,” the advertisement read.

ALSO READ

As per the details, only online applications will be entertained for the selection procedure while interested candidates may apply online. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Here’s What People Are Saying About the Music Video of Shae Gill’s ‘Sukoon’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Chairman RDA Requests Citizens to Check Legal Status of Housing Schemes before Investments
Read more in proproperty
close
>