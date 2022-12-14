Judges, Army Officials, Bureaucrats Asked to Submit Details of Toshakhana Gifts

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to obtain details of gifts received by politicians, bureaucrats, armed officers, and judges during official foreign trips in the past decade.

According to reports, the PAC, on Tuesday, agreed to write letters to all Governors, the Cabinet Division, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Air Force, and the Pakistan Navy.

PAC wants these stakeholders to disclose the names of individuals who received gifts during foreign trips in official capacities. PAC also wants to know whether these gifts were declared and deposited in Toshakhana.

During the meeting, PAC Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, said that these individuals got gifts while representing Pakistan in official capacities abroad. Therefore, they must submit these gifts to Toshakhana.

Earlier this year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana reference.

Yesterday, the ECP briefed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it has started the process of removing Imran Khan from PTI’s leadership following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Via: Dawn