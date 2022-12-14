Punjab Govt to Provide Free Lawyer For Those Who Can’t Hire One

The Punjab government has offered free legal representation to underprivileged people in criminal cases. In this respect, the civil secretariat would form an autonomous Punjab Public Defender Service agency.

The Punjab Public Defender Service Bill was discussed during a session of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Legislative Business (SCCLB) on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat, presided over by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Punjab’s Minister of Law Khurram Shehzad Virk attended the meeting, while Akhtar Javed, the Secretary of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, informed the attendees of the proposed law.

According to Committee Chairman Raja, Article 37D of the Constitution provides every person the right to defend oneself in any court of law.

According to him, Punjab would be the first province to give equal legal help to all residents as a result of this decision.

If a citizen associated with a criminal case is not able to pay his or her lawyer’s fee, he or she will appeal to the appropriate court or tribunal. He stated that the distinguished judge will direct the Punjab Public Defender Service to dispatch a lawyer. Similarly, a person in jail will be entitled to acquire a free lawyer through the prison superintendent.

Raja further stated that destitute people will not be concerned about attorneys in criminal trials, but he cautioned that anyone who makes undue use of this governmental service will face consequences. At this time, Minister Virk directed that the document be completed as soon as possible.

The Chief Public Defender and Additional Chief Public Defender will be appointed by the Punjab Chief Minister, according to the Secretary of Law and Parliamentary Affairs. At the district level, a defense lawyer will be selected as well. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs proposed that the scope of this service should be expanded to the tehsil level and that the bill be amended accordingly.