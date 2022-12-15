91% Loose Milk in Pakistan is Not Safe for Human Consumption: Survey

A nationwide survey on milk quality and safety conducted by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) found 91 percent of loose milk samples to be non-compliant with quality and safety parameters.

An event was held in Lahore on Thursday to share the results of the survey. Five quality and safety parameters were tested for compliance with regulatory limits.

These included composition, adulteration, antibiotic residues, aflatoxin M1, and heavy metals. The loose milk was largely found to be unsafe on all these parameters.

There was no nationally representative data on the safety and quality of loose milk in Pakistan and this national survey conducted by UVAS aimed to provide that. This national survey was conducted in the 11 cities of Pakistan through Nielsen, a multinational research agency that designed its sampling plan to ensure the authenticity of the results.

The detailed findings of this research report were presented by Dr. Azmat Ullah Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS, Lahore, and principal investigator of this project in presence of Dr. Nasim Ahmed, Vice Chancellor UVAS.

It is important to note that Pakistan is the fourth-largest milk-producing country in the world. 95 percent of this milk consumed is loose milk and it reaches the end consumer for immediate consumption through the informal multi-layered distribution system of the middleman (milkmen).

This traditional loose milk supply chain system is unorganized and non-regulated, thus the quality of milk is hardly maintained and it results in serious food safety issues at the consumer level. This informal loose milk supply chain channel lacks proper transportation, and storage facilities consequently the quality of milk is lost.

The loose milk is highly perishable and susceptible to microbial growth and survival and is a vehicle of food‐borne pathogens. In addition to microbial contamination, residues from antimicrobial drugs, pesticide residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and adulterants have also been found in loose milk, which poses serious risks to our public’s health.

The guest of honor, Punjab Food Authority Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, emphasized the importance of the usage of safe milk. Punjab’s Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Shahabuddin Khan Seehar was the chief guest at the event.