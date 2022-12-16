Sydney Thunder Bowled Out for Lowest-Ever T20 Total of 15 Runs

Adelaide Strikers have bundled out Sydney Thunder for the lowest score in Men T20 cricket history in the fifth game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Sydney Showground Stadium.

In the response to 140 runs, Adelaide Strikers bowlers, Henry Thornton, and Wes Agar bowled brilliantly, limiting the Thunder to only 15 runs, with no batter reaching double figures on a bowling-friendly surface.

ALSO READ Here’s How Multan Sultans Squad Stacks Up for PSL 2023

Right-arm pacer, Henry Thornton, took five wickets and conceded only three runs in 2.5 overs, while Wes Agar took four wickets and conceded six runs in two overs while Matthew Short took the remaining wicket.

While batting first, Strikers made a poor start, losing two wickets with 24 runs on the board, but Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme batted well in the middle, allowing their team to post a defendable target.

ALSO READ List of Players Picked in Emerging Category of PSL 8

Chris Lynn scored 36 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries and one maximum, while de Grandhomme made 33 runs, including two boundaries and two sixes.

Here are the lowest totals in T20 cricket history: