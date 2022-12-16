Weekly Inflation Remains Close to 30% Despite Slight Dip

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 15 recorded a decrease of 0.40 percent due to a decline in the prices of food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.42 percent (compared to 30.66 last week) mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (468.21 percent), diesel (70.51 percent), tea lipton (62.61 percent), petrol (59.27 percent), eggs (53.77 percent), salt powdered (53.38 percent), chicken (52.92 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), bananas (49.45 percent), pulse moong (46.71 percent), pulse gram (44.72 percent) and mustard oil (41.08 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (40.56 percent), electricity for q1 (11.81 percent) and gur (3.42 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 217.64 points against 218.52 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175, and for above decreased by 0.77 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.51 percent, 0.44 percent, and 0.29 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include chicken (5.89 percent), onions (4.45 percent), sufi washing soap (2.30 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.17 percent), rice basmati broken (2.04 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.74 percent), sugar (1.31 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.27 percent), salt powdered (1.08 percent), bananas (0.93 percent), garlic (0.78 percent), milk fresh (0.69 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (0.51 percent), pulse moong (0.51 percent), curd (0.46 percent), match box each (0.43 percent), LPG (0.30 percent), mutton (0.23 percent), gur (0.05 percent), cooked daal (0.03 percent), mustard oil (0.02 percent) and beef with bone (0.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (28.71 percent), potatoes (16.63 percent), eggs (2.64 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.91 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.65 percent), pulse masoor (0.61 percent), pulse mash (0.44 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32 percent) and pulse gram (0.22 percent).