Owner of Pharmaceutical Company Arrested for Smuggling Drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) raided FYNK Pharmaceuticals in Lahore over suspicion of manufacturing and smuggling drugs, 24News has reported.

According to details, the raiding team took five people, including the owner of the company, into custody. 50 kilos of ketamine and two vehicles were seized as well.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tahir Mehmood, Tanveer Ahmed, Laeeq Ahmed, Asad Abbas Naqvi, and Liaqat Ali. ANF registered a case against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for ANF said that FYNK Pharmaceuticals was buying ketamine under the pretense that it would be used in life-saving medicines. However, FYNK Pharmaceuticals was using ketamine to manufacture and smuggle prohibited drugs.

In a similar development, ANF foiled drug smuggling to the UK and New Zealand from the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Reports claimed that 500 grams of ketamine, 3 Kg of heroin, and 1.3 Kg of ice were confiscated from leather jackets meant to be exported to the UK and New Zealand.

Via: 24News