Govt to Make Big Changes in Islamabad’s Zoning Regulations

The federal government is considering setting up a commission to revise the zoning regulations of Islamabad’s Zone III instead of letting the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carry out the work.
According to Dawn, a meeting was convened at the Prime Minister’s (PM) Office to examine several issues of the CDA and its upcoming projects. Reportedly, CDA’s Chairman, Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, also attended the meeting.
As per the Zoning Regulations of 1992, Islamabad is divided into five zones, each with its own set of bylaws and regulations.
In light of the above, Zone III, covering around 50,000 acres, is spread across the Margalla Hills, Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), and private land. Approximately 20,000 acres of the total land is privately owned with no laws or regulations.
In this regard, the CDA board had planned to amend Zone III’s zoning regulations and a committee under the chairmanship of Member (Planning) was also set up. However, instead of CDA’s committee, a commission of experts, including environmentalists, will carry out the revisions.
Reportedly, the non-acquired villages, which include Gokina, Talhar, and Shahdara, will be preserved and provided with basic utilities. Meanwhile, the villagers will be asked not to carry out more construction. They will also be notified that the CDA will purchase it for preservation if they wish to sell their land. However, there will be no forced acquisition.
Furthermore, Shah Alla Ditta will reportedly be added to Zone I or could be renamed to Zone I-A, while Kot Hatyal and Bhara Kahu will be added to Zone IV, along with a new sub-zone of 5. Likewise, the land along Murree Road near Rawal Dam Chowk will be included in Zone IV,
Apart from the national park, the following areas fall under Zone III of the federal capital:
- A portion of Banigala
- Lakhwal
- Saidpur
- Malpur
- Bhara Kahu
- Kot Hathial
- Shah Allah Ditta
- Mangial
- Phulgran
- Mandla
- Dhoke Jewan
- Gandiar
- Kalinjar
- Sanarir
- The area bounded by Srinagar Highway in the North
- Shahrah-i-Islamabad in the West
- Murree Road in the South and East
- The area within a distance of 2 km of Rawal Lake
Via Dawn