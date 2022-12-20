Babar Azam Breaks Silence Over Calls to Include Sarfaraz to Replace Rizwan

Babar Azam has opened up on the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI in the recently concluded Test series against England at home.

Rizwan has faced severe criticism for his poor performance, and fans, including former cricketers, have urged Babar Azam to include Sarfaraz Ahmad in the team.

ALSO READ England Embarrasses Pakistan With First Test Whitewash on Home Soil in History

Babar Azam, while speaking to the media, said that Rizwan has been with the national squad for years and that management chose him because of the importance of the series.

The Lahore-born cricketer went on to say that Sarfaraz had been playing domestic cricket for too long and that his inclusion was not part of the plan, but that they would choose the best option.

ALSO READ Will Pakistan Super League Expand to USA?

“Mohammad Rizwan is playing Test cricket consistently whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed played first-class cricket. The series against England was important hence we preferred to choose those players who have been with the team.”

Babar Azam talks about Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/DQR2d75tlp — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 20, 2022

The Peshawar-born cricketer has had a rough series, scoring a total of 141 runs in six innings at an average of 23.50 with a highest score of 46.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf is Also Getting Married This Week

Pakistan will lock horns in the two-match Test series against New Zealand on December 26 in Karachi while the second game will take place in Multan from January 3 t0 7.

It is pertinent to mention here the Babar Azam-led side’s campaign for the final of the ongoing ICC Test Championship 2021-23 has vanished after this 3-0 defeat.