Drugs Meant for Islamabad’s Secret ‘New Year Night Parties’ Seized by ANF

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seems determined to prevent youngsters from using drugs on the occasion of the New Year. In this regard, ANF foiled a smuggling attempt from Karachi to Islamabad.

ANF arrested a woman drug smuggler from Daewoo Bus Service’s Karachi terminal. ANF recovered 4 kg and 368 grams of weed concealed in plastic boxes from the woman’s possession.

The woman confessed that she was taking the drugs to Islamabad for students of different colleges and universities, who wanted to use them at various New Year parties.

ANF has registered a case against the woman under Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway. ANF has vowed to continue operations against the drug mafia across the country.

Earlier this month, ANF recovered 3,000 kg of drugs during operations in various parts of the country in a single day.

2,423 kg of opium, 400 kg of hashish, 14 kg of ice, and 20 kg of heroin were recovered during an operation in Mashkel tehsil, Balochistan. Two suspects were arrested near Hazro tehsil of Attock district and 16.80 kg of hashish was recovered from them. 3.5 kg of ketamine and 781 liters of prohibited chemicals were confiscated from Karachi and Chaman respectively.