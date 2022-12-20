Ex-England Captain Highlights What Went for Pakistan in Shocking 3-0 Loss

Cricketer-turned-commentator, Nasser Hussain, has appreciated the England red-ball team for a remarkable victory in the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Nasser said that he never thought that visiting team would whitewash the Babar-led side as Pakistan is a very difficult country to win the Test series.

The Ben Stokes-led England clinched the series after they comfortably won the Karachi Test. It is the first time in the last 22 years that they won a Test series on Pakistani soil.

The former England captain also criticized Pakistan for not picking a specialist squad for the historic series, saying Babar Azam preferred inexperienced players in all three matches.

Nasser Hussain went on to say that he has no idea why mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmad, who took 11 wickets in his debut match in Multan, was not included in the Rawalpindi Test.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the first time in history that Pakistan has been whitewashed in home series and also the first time they lost four consecutive home Tests.

The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns in two-match Test series against New Zealand at home which is scheduled to kick off on December 26. The second Test will take place from January 3 t0 7.