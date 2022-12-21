Indie, Balochi Pop, Hip-Hop – A Glimpse into 2022’s Most Trending Music Genres in Pakistan

It’s time for Spotify’s famed Wrapped again! Once again, the artists, tracks, and genres receiving the most love from audiences have emerged. The global campaign was introduced to Pakistan in 2021, instantly becoming a national hit, garnering immense attention from music-loving souls spread across the country.

There’s something about a fusion of personalized tastes and the ability to share it with the world that puts people on their feet. Spotify has struck this chord just right with Wrapped, bringing data accumulated over the year, from listeners on the platform to the table, on a beautifully decorated platter, customized for every individual.

Growing Music Genres Globally

The year 2022 was a refreshing cycle on various accounts. A serving of excitement of returning to old ways of celebration dressed with the energy to rejuvenate for a fresh start. With people rediscovering their passion, sources of joy, and excitement, this was a time unlike any other and the music that audiences enjoyed in 2022 reflects that.

On the global front, Balochi pop emerged as the frontrunner, witnessing a staggering 4,605% increase in streams over the year. The groovy beat of Kana Yaari still rings fresh in listeners’ ears and it comes as no surprise that the catchy genre of Balochi pop and its fusions are amongst the most loved all over the world.

The masterful voices behind Kana Yaari, Kaifi Khalil, Eva B, and Wahab Bugti, have all carved their own listener base not just in the genre but across Pakistan’s musical sphere as well.

Artists like Eva B, known as the veiled rapper from Pakistan’s southwestern province, have received immense prominence due to the love bestowed upon them by Spotify listeners, not just in the country but globally as well.

Following Balochi pop is Pakistani electronic, a genre that saw a staggering 599% increase in streams. The trance and vibes of electronic music can get anyone swaying and Wrapped has revealed that it is stirring up Pakistani listeners just as much.

The Rise of Indie Music

The diversity of musical tastes observed throughout the year continued with Pakistani indie music. The genre saw not just some of the most vibrant artists but a host of tracks that captivated listeners across the planet. A 260% increase in streams, revealed by Wrapped, provides ample credence to the rising popularity of indie music across Pakistan.

Tracks including the likes of Bikhra by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio, Haaray again by Abdul Hannan, as well as Faltu Pyar by the trio of Hasan Raheem, Natasha Noorani, and Talal Qureshi were amongst the top three local songs that listeners enjoyed throughout the year.

Moreover, Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem, and Shamoon Ismail were the most streamed Pakistani indie artists in 2022.

The Love for Hip Hop

Music has always been the foundation for bringing people closer despite geographical boundaries. Pakistani hip hop was amongst the trending genres that personified this connection. Together with a 178% increase in streams over the year, it demonstrated the love that Pakistanis held for artists from across the border. The top three artists that listeners were glued to included AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, and Sidhu Moose Wala.

At the same time though, local artists including the famous hip-hop duo, Young Stunners, Talha Anjum, and Talhah Yunus remained amongst top contenders with their respective tracks instilling rhythm and groove into people’s lives.

As for the local hip-hop tracks that had people rocking the year round, Agency by Rap Demon, Talha Anjum and Umair, Gumaan and Afsanay by Young Stunners and Cold Hours by Aleemrk and Umair were the chart toppers revealed by the data from Wrapped 2022.

Abdul Hannan and Aleemrk are also the success stories of Spotify’s Fresh Finds Pakistan playlist as both emerging talents have not only showcased the prowess of the streaming service but also served as inspiration for others looking to pursue their passion in the field.

The expansiveness of genres revealed by Wrapped demonstrated how people not just in Pakistan but around the world are searching far and wide for where their heart truly lies. And it is music that is serving as the cornerstone in this journey.