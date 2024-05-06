Gold Price in Pakistan Rebounds After Multiple Losses 

The price of gold in Pakistan rose on Monday after dropping by Rs. 6,400 per tola last week.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 240,500, while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 2,143 to Rs. 206,190.

The price of gold in the local market fell by Rs. 6,400 per tola last week while the decline during the last two weeks was Rs. 14,200 per tola. The decline in price was mainly due to falling international prices.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $2,320.33 per ounce today, while the US gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $2,329.10.