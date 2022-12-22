KP to Invite Afghanistan Team in Response to Ramiz’s Controversial Statement

In a major move, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to invite the Afghanistan team to tour Peshawar for a cricket series.

In this regard, Taimur Jhagra, the provincial Minister of Finance, stated that the city is safe for foreign players, so a match is required to send a positive image.

Jhagra further said that the renovation work on Arbab Niaz Stadium is nearing completion, while Hayatabad Cricket Stadium is ready to host matches.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Eager to Shut Critics With Match-Winning Performance in NZ Series

The move comes after former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, said earlier this month that foreign players were not ready to visit the provincial capital.

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, also voiced his displeasure with Ramiz’s statement and claimed that it would give the world a bad impression.

In protest, the Peshawar Zalmi owner did not attend the PSL 8 draft ceremony in Karachi and the Board of Governors meeting last week.

ALSO READ Mir Hamza Shares Quranic Verse After Being Ignored Again for New Zealand Series

Days later, Javed Afridi promised to do everything in his power to bring international cricket back to the provincial capital in the future.

“Being a son of this soil, I promise the people of Peshawar and KP [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] that we will bring all our foreign players to play in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium,” tweeted Afridi.