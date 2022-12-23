Lenovo Announces IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops With Intel’s 13th-Gen CPUs

Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company, has officially announced the IdeaPad Slim 5i series in 14-inch and 16-inch display variants, with Intel’s 13th-Gen Raptor Lake CPU. Apart from the CPU, the rest of the specs will be the same as IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops that come with AMD chips.

According to the details, the entry-level variants of the laptops will have ULC CPUs such as the i7-1355U, i5-1335U, and i5-1334U. The mid-rangers will house either i5-1340P or i7-1360P, while top-of-the-line versions will feature i7-13700H, i7-13620H, i5-13500H, i5-13420H, and i5-13450H processors.

As a result of their compact and lightweight design, Lenovo hasn’t included Thunderbolt 4 ports in these machines. Like the AMD variants, these ones have a variety of ports including two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 video out, a combo audio jack, and a microSD card slot along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 cards.

Similar to the AMD models, the 16-inch laptops include either a 2.5K IPS display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB color range or an FHD+ IPS display with a 45 percent NTSC color spectrum. On the other hand, the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5i comes with a choice of a 2.2K or an FHD+ IPS panel, or an FHD+ OLED display.

Moreover, both the 16 and 14-inch variants weigh around 2 Kg and 1.5 Kg, respectively. They also offer several battery options ranging from 47Wh to 56.6Wh to 75.4Wh.

The Intel-based IdeaPad Slim 5i notebooks are set to go on sale in April 2023, with prices starting from €899.