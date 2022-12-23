Sana Mir Decline’s Offer to Join PM Shehbaz’s PCB Committee

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 23, 2022 | 3:36 pm

Former cricketer, Sana Mir, has refused to be a member of the newly constituted 14-member management committee headed by Najam Sethi.

Just a day after Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif’s approval, the former women’s team captain took to her Twitter and refused to join the management committee.

“For now, I’ll not be able to participate as I look forward to contributing through my independent voice in FICA & through commentary,” Sana Mir wrote.

Sana Mir, who has played 120 ODIs for Pakistan, extended her gratitude to the decision-makers for including her in the PCB management committee.

The former captain also expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters all over the world for their congratulations and best wishes.

It is worth noting that yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif formed a 14-member committee led by Najam Sethi to streamline the Board’s operations.

The committee includes former captain, Shahid Afridi, Haroon Rashid, Shakil Sheikh, and Tanvir Ahmed. However, Sana Mir refused to join them.

On his first day in office, Sethi dismissed all the committees formed in the tenure of the former PCB chief, Ramiz Raja, including the selectors.

Earlier today, it was reported that the interim national selection committee would also announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

