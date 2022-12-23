Walee Launches Pakistan’s First Influencer Industry Insights Report for 2022

Walee Technologies (WALEE), Pakistan’s leading Influencer Marketing and Social Commerce SaaS platform, launched Pakistan’s first data-driven Influencer Industry Insights Report for 2021-2022 using its AI-powered social listening tool to help brands and agencies deliver a better return on ad spend (ROAS) for creator campaigns.

This report analyzes more than seven million data points, from tens of thousands of Instagram posts and covers 500+ million video views, to generate top performers by influencers, gender, engagement, content, campaigns, and more.

The report shows that the fashion brand Sapphire has the highest average engagement rate (AER) of 52.6%, for major campaigns, defined as having at least ten associated influencers.

From a gender perspective, the performance of these campaigns showed the AER was better by the Top 10 male influencers – with an AER of 32% to 178% – compared with their female counterparts of 25% to 111%.

To provide additional value from a broad context, the report also cites a range of marketers including agencies, Ogilvy, Digitz Digitas, Starcom, and tech firms bSecure, providing additional analysis to the data.

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO Walee Technologies, said, “We are rapidly advancing Walee’s intelligence suite, helping brands replace personal preferences and biases, to decision-making based on data- and results for both creators and brands.”

He added, “This report follows on from Walee’s individual influencer reports for search and selection activities to optimize the right influencer mix by understanding demographic and success metrics – from audiences, engagement, content, campaigns and creatives. Our Walee IQS, or Influencer Quality Score, further helps with ranking and shortlisting of influencers.”

Walee’s Insights report is a representative benchmark, given that Urdu and Roman Urdu content was analyzed, thereby offering immense value, accuracy, and context to planning and execution teams – whether for awareness campaigns, brand ambassador programs, or learning best practices for Pakistan’s creator market.

About Walee’s Influencer Industry Insights Report

The study analyzes more than 7 million data points over 12 months of Instagram data from 1 June 2021 to 31 August 2022 and over 1,000 Instagram campaigns and brands for the same period.

The 1,000+ influencers selected ranged from nano-to social celebrities and had cumulative followers of 500+ million. The report structures insights on Top 10 Performer lists on a wide range of dimensions including brands, industries, campaigns, content type, influencers, gender context, and much more.

To download the report, click here.

About WALEE

WALEE is Pakistan’s leading and award-winning influencer marketing and social commerce platform with more than 150,000+ influencers and 5,000+ merchants across 300 cities and has serviced leading global and national brands. In November 2022, WALEE was named Pakistan’s “Best Marketing Solution” and “Best Startup” by the Pakistan Association of Software Houses (PASHA).

Launched in 2019, WALEE is rapidly evolving to serve the global creator economy, a market worth USD 104 billion, by connecting creators to brands, and agencies to market, sell and service at scale. WALEE’s full MarTech suite includes Influencer Insights Reports, Influencer Marketing Services, Shops, WALEE Payment Gateway, Social Listening and Digital Service Center.

WALEE has been supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google Accelerator, Ignite under the Ministry of IT, Amazon and others. WALEE currently operates in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Dubai.