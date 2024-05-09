News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore Metro Escalator Company Fired 50 Employees on Labor Day

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 9, 2024 | 6:26 pm

A private firm managing the electric escalators on Lahore’s metro bus system laid off 50 workers on Wednesday.

The abrupt layoffs have sparked outrage and raised questions about contractual obligations and possible financial irregularities. Under the contract with Punjab authorities, the company was required to maintain operational escalators at every station, necessitating the deployment of two workers per station.

Initially, the demand was fulfilled with two workers allocated to each metro station. However, on International Labour Day, the company abruptly terminated the contracts of 50 employees without any advance notice.

The reduction in the number of employees assigned to escalators has resulted in understaffed metro bus stations, raising concerns about commuter safety. Furthermore, reports suggest that the company has been redirecting funds allocated for employee salaries, despite receiving funding from the Punjab Masstransit Authority.

The terminated employees are seeking justice and pressing for a thorough inquiry to hold accountable those behind their sudden dismissal.

