Software Industry Demands Restoration of Tax Exemptions on IT Sector Till 2025

The inside story of the meeting of IT industry representatives with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has come out.

Sources told ProPakistani that Pakistan Software Houses Association’s representatives have demanded that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar restore the tax exemption till 2025 and continuity of policies regarding the IT sector. The delegation has also demanded payment of the 5 percent cash reward amount announced by the previous government.

According to sources, the delegation chaired by former Chairman PASHA met Federal Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday and informed him about the problems faced by the IT industry.

The delegation strongly criticized the policies of FBR and State Bank in the meeting. The delegation also demanded from the Federal Minister to provide funds to local IT companies for product development and give space to local companies in the Special Technology Zone.

According to sources, the delegation told the federal minister that the previous government announced tax exemption for the IT sector, but when the government changed, the FBR introduced a 0.25 percent tax under the FTR system, due to which the government collected nearly $7 million in revenue in 7 months.

The delegation told the finance minister that the growth of the IT sector stagnated due to this system, and IT growth was reduced by 500 million dollars in the last 7 months.

Syed Ahmed Ex-Chairman of PASHA, while talking to ProPakistani said the Federal Minister was told that the IT sector is suffering irreparable damage due to FBR’s policies. IT exports were targeted to reach $3.1 billion by December this year but they are less than $3 billion. He said that if the tax exemption on the IT sector had been continued, the government could have received $25 million in revenue in terms of payroll and other taxes in the last 7 months.

Syed Ahmed said that Federal Minister Ishaq Dar has accepted the demand of industry to allocate land to local IT companies in Special Technology Zones and he directed the authorities to devise a policy in this regard. The federal minister assured the industry representatives that the land will be awarded to local companies on a short-term lease.

The companies also demanded the implementation of the policy of retaining 35 percent dollars in IT exports, which was accepted by the federal minister, he further added.