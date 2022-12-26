New PCB Regime Brings Back Mickey Arthur as Head Coach

Experienced coach, Mickey Arthur, has reportedly accepted the offer for the position of national team’s head coach from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As per the details, the newly-appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, contacted the specialist coach a few days ago and he has accepted the offer.

Last week, PM Shehbaz Sharif approved a 14-member management committee to oversee the affairs of the country’s cricket authority.

ALSO READ Umar Akmal Has a Request for Captain Babar Azam

The day after taking over, Sethi made big decisions, including dismissing all committees formed during Ramiz Raja’s tenure as PCB Chairman.

According to media reports, the former head coach will join the team before the start of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is worth noting that Arthur coached the national team from 2016 to 2019, with numerous accomplishments including the Champions Trophy triumph in 2017.

Last Saturday, Sethi, speaking to the media, said that the local cricketers will handle other matters of the board, but will not be part of the coaching staff.

“We were world number one in both ODI and Test cricket and we won the Champions Trophy as well,” Najam Sethi maintained.

While explaining the reason behind appointing foreign coaches, the PCB chief stated that the move will put an end to nepotism.