FBR to ‘Name and Shame’ Rich Tax Defaulters

The government is compiling names of the rich people, who failed to pay the due amount of the capital value tax (CVT) on foreign assets and tax on a “deemed income basis” under the Finance Act, 2022.

From January 1, 2023, the list of such rich people who defaulted on account of payment of the due amount of taxes, could be published, released, or placed on the FBR website.

The defaulters may be penalized by publishing their names besides other recovery measures available under the law.

The idea of “naming and shaming” has been discussed at the highest level of government meetings. The government is mulling disclosing the names of the rich, who are liable to pay these taxes but do not file the required return/declaration by December 31, 2022.

The final decision on the “naming and shaming” of the richest of the country has yet to be finalized by the government in light of the recommendations of the FBR.