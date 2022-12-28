Dubai to Kick Off New Year Celebrations with Spectacular Fireworks and Drone Show

One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, Dubai, is all set to welcome the New Year (2023) with excellent fireworks and other celebrations, including concerts, family-friendly events, and drone shows, at over 30 venues.
According to the details, multiple hotels, tourist attractions, and public places will host breathtaking fireworks shows throughout the city, including the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.
Below is the list of all those spots where tourists and Emiratis can view a spectacular fireworks show after the clock strikes midnight on 1 January 2023.
|Sr.
|Fireworks Destination
|1.
|Burj Khalifa
|2.
|The Dubai Frame
|3.
|Bluewaters
|4.
|The Beach
|5.
|Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)
|6.
|Burj Al Arab
|7.
|Atlantis
|8.
|The Palm
|9.
|Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club
|10.
|Emirates Golf Club
|11.
|Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai
|12.
|Arabian Ranches Golf Club
|13.
|Topgolf Dubai
|14.
|Palm West Beach
|15.
|Club Vista Mare
|16.
|Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai
|17.
|One & Only Royal Mirage
|18.
|JA Beach Hotel — Jebel Ali
|19.
|Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort
|20.
|One & Only The Palm
|21.
|Sofitel Dubai The Palm
|22.
|Palazzo Versace Dubai
|23.
|Park Hyatt Dubai
|24.
|Bulgari Resort Dubai
|25.
|Four Seasons Resort Dubai
|26.
|Jumeirah Beach
|27.
|Dubai Creek
|28.
|Al Seef
|29.
|Global Village
|30.
|Dubai Parks and Resorts
|31.
|Dubai Festival City Mall
|32.
|Town Square by Nshama
Drone Shows
In addition to the fireworks, Dubai is also organizing the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Drones Light Show at the Bluewaters and the Beach at JBR at 8 PM and 11 PM on 31 December to provide its locals and visitors with the greatest possible experience.
The free-of-cost performance will feature hundreds of drones, which will fascinate the visitors by forming different colorful patterns and messages in the night sky.
Celebrity Concerts
Apart from the fireworks and drone light shows, Kylie Minogue, Australia’s prominent singer, is all ready to set the stage on fire in a concert at Atlantis, The Palm, during the final hours of 31 December 2022.
Furthermore, Enrique Iglesias, a multi-award-winning singer, will perform live at the popular beachfront venue, Naamos, on 31 December. The well-known Cuban reggaeton duo, Gente De Zona, will accompany the acclaimed singer in the musical performance.