Dubai to Kick Off New Year Celebrations with Spectacular Fireworks and Drone Show

One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, Dubai, is all set to welcome the New Year (2023) with excellent fireworks and other celebrations, including concerts, family-friendly events, and drone shows, at over 30 venues.

According to the details, multiple hotels, tourist attractions, and public places will host breathtaking fireworks shows throughout the city, including the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Below is the list of all those spots where tourists and Emiratis can view a spectacular fireworks show after the clock strikes midnight on 1 January 2023.

Sr. Fireworks Destination 1. Burj Khalifa 2. The Dubai Frame 3. Bluewaters 4. The Beach 5. Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) 6. Burj Al Arab 7. Atlantis 8. The Palm 9. Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club 10. Emirates Golf Club 11. Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai 12. Arabian Ranches Golf Club 13. Topgolf Dubai 14. Palm West Beach 15. Club Vista Mare 16. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai 17. One & Only Royal Mirage 18. JA Beach Hotel — Jebel Ali 19. Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort 20. One & Only The Palm 21. Sofitel Dubai The Palm 22. Palazzo Versace Dubai 23. Park Hyatt Dubai 24. Bulgari Resort Dubai 25. Four Seasons Resort Dubai 26. Jumeirah Beach 27. Dubai Creek 28. Al Seef 29. Global Village 30. Dubai Parks and Resorts 31. Dubai Festival City Mall 32. Town Square by Nshama

Drone Shows

In addition to the fireworks, Dubai is also organizing the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) Drones Light Show at the Bluewaters and the Beach at JBR at 8 PM and 11 PM on 31 December to provide its locals and visitors with the greatest possible experience.

The free-of-cost performance will feature hundreds of drones, which will fascinate the visitors by forming different colorful patterns and messages in the night sky.

Celebrity Concerts

Apart from the fireworks and drone light shows, Kylie Minogue, Australia’s prominent singer, is all ready to set the stage on fire in a concert at Atlantis, The Palm, during the final hours of 31 December 2022.

Furthermore, Enrique Iglesias, a multi-award-winning singer, will perform live at the popular beachfront venue, Naamos, on 31 December. The well-known Cuban reggaeton duo, Gente De Zona, will accompany the acclaimed singer in the musical performance.