Dubai Issues New Travel Guidelines for Busiest Days of Holiday Week

Dubai Airports have announced travel guidelines keeping in view that the Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to receive roughly two million passengers between 27 December 2022 and 3 January 2023

According to the details, the airport will handle approximately 245,000 people per day over the next eight days, with the number expected to surpass 257,000 on 2 January.

Here are travel guidelines as released by the Dubai Airports:

People traveling with families and children, over the age of 12, are advised to use smart gates in order to accelerate the passport control process.

Travelers are advised to leave early for airports keeping in view busy peak times.

Passengers departing from Terminal 1 must arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Passengers are recommended to use online and self-service options whenever possible to get their journey off to a good start.

Terminal 3 travelers can use Emirates’ early and self-service check-in facilities.

Passengers can save time by weighing their luggage at home, checking documents, and being ready for security checks.

Travelers are advised to use Dubai Metro for traveling to and from the airport since it has stations at Terminals 1 and 3 of DXB.

Passengers should bid farewells to their families at home, as only passengers are permitted to enter terminals during peak hours.

Friends and family of the passengers are urged to utilize the airport’s designated car parking or valet service to meet their loved ones since entry to the arrival area in Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to authorized vehicles and public transport.

It is worth mentioning here that DXB’s daily passenger volumes have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, which makes the latest seasonal peak one of the busiest since 2019.