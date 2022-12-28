New PCB Regime Hints at Scrapping Ramiz’s Brainchild Pakistan Junior League

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee has hinted at scrapping the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The response from the member of the committee, Shakil Sheikh, came days after the expenses of Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi surfaced on social media.

Shakil Sheikh said the former PCB Chairman founded the Pakistan Junior League “which lost $4.3 million” this year.

ALSO READ Irfan Mehsood Makes Pakistan Proud With 22 Guinness World Records in a Year

The member of the PCB Governing Board also stated that the flagship project will be scrapped due to the additional burden on the cricket authority.

Both tables added “expenses” to Sethi’s account and subtracted them from the accounts of Mani and Ramiz!

(2) Mani didn’t create any product. @iamramiz created the Pak Junior League which lost USD4.3m this year and will be scrapped.

2/5@najamsethi @SenPervsizRd — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) December 27, 2022

Earlier this year, the then-PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, announced the launch of the Pakistan Junior League to groom young talent for the national team.

Months later, the cricket board held the inaugural edition of the league, which drew a large number of under-19 cricketers from around the world.

ALSO READ ICC Unveils Nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Earlier this month, Ramiz Raja signed a 20-year contract with a major commercial partner company to secure the future of his dream project.

According to the signed memorandum of understanding, the Pakistan Cricket Board may face legal action if the agreement is breached in the future.

It was reported that the MoU will be effective from the first edition, which cost Rs. 80 crores to Rs. 1 billion, and now, the board may get up to $3 million annually with the new deal.

In addition, three top-performers of the PJL were recently added to Pakistan’s Test squad to give them international exposure.