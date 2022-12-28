New PCB Regime Hints at Scrapping Ramiz’s Brainchild Pakistan Junior League

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 5:57 pm

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee has hinted at scrapping the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The response from the member of the committee, Shakil Sheikh, came days after the expenses of Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi surfaced on social media.

Shakil Sheikh said the former PCB Chairman founded the Pakistan Junior League “which lost $4.3 million” this year.

ALSO READ

The member of the PCB Governing Board also stated that the flagship project will be scrapped due to the additional burden on the cricket authority.

Earlier this year, the then-PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, announced the launch of the Pakistan Junior League to groom young talent for the national team.

Months later, the cricket board held the inaugural edition of the league, which drew a large number of under-19 cricketers from around the world.

ALSO READ

Earlier this month, Ramiz Raja signed a 20-year contract with a major commercial partner company to secure the future of his dream project.

According to the signed memorandum of understanding, the Pakistan Cricket Board may face legal action if the agreement is breached in the future.

It was reported that the MoU will be effective from the first edition, which cost Rs. 80 crores to Rs. 1 billion, and now, the board may get up to $3 million annually with the new deal.

In addition, three top-performers of the PJL were recently added to Pakistan’s Test squad to give them international exposure.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Zartasha Niazi’s Book Aims to Reignite Humanity and Women’s Empowerment with Her Poetry Book ‘The Power of Words’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Globe Residency Becomes 1st Listed Developmental Real Estate Investment Trust
Read more in proproperty
close
>