PIA Offers Big Discount on Beijing-Islamabad Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant discount for travelers flying between Beijing and Islamabad, effective immediately.

A senior official announced on Wednesday that the new ticket cost from Beijing to Islamabad is RMB 4,681 (Rs. 152,285) inclusive of taxes, which would considerably benefit travelers who want to fly to Pakistan to see their family over the Chinese New Year vacation.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Launches Healthcare Projects Worth Rs. 15 Billion

The national airline has also declared a reduction of the existing round-trip pricing of Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing, which is now RMB 12,050 (Rs. 392,018) inclusive of taxes.

PIA now operates weekly flights on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

Furthermore, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved PIA to begin weekly flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route, and the airline is making preparations to begin flights on this route as well.

ALSO READ Pakistani Worker Wins 100,000 Dirham Lottery in UAE

Meanwhile, beginning on 8 January, China will eliminate the quarantine obligation for overseas visitors. Passengers flying to China must undergo the nucleic acid test within 48 hours preceding their departure date. According to China’s National Health Commission, after-arrival nucleic acid screening and centralized isolation would be canceled.