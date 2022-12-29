Kia to Shut Down Company-Operated Dealership in Karachi

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) has announced that one of its dealerships in Karachi is shutting down permanently. The shutdown of the company-operated dealership, Kia Motors Shahrah-e-Faisal, will take effect from January 1, 2023.

The company has clarified in the official notification:

The only reason for the closure of Kia Motors Shahrah-e-Faisal showroom was the expiry of our lease agreement with the landlord which couldn’t be renewed.

ALSO READ Govt Eases CKD Imports But What Does it Mean for Car Sales in 2023?

The company further stated that the customers who booked their vehicles at the said dealership will get them from Kia Motors Lucky One — another company-operated dealership in Karachi situated in the Lucky One Mall.

Is It a Worrying Matter?

The company has clarified that the reason for the shutdown is merely due to the expiry of the lease agreement as this news is likely to create panic and rumors among the people.

With the economy of Pakistan already on the brink, companies shutting down operations, and people losing jobs left, right, and center, the rumor mill regarding a mass exodus of carmakers is spinning out of control.

For now, none of the old or new companies have made any remarks on the ongoing situation. At this point, we can only hope that Pakistan’s auto sector can sustain the ongoing economic troubles.